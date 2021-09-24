Tricks for planning your perfect vacation: 2 Wants to Know

According to The One Poll Survey, the average parent gets just 17 minutes of relaxation a day while on a family vacation.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all love to unwind on vacation but a new survey looks at just how little relaxation parents get while vacationing with their kids. According to The One Poll Survey, the average parent gets just 17 minutes of relaxation a day while on a family vacation. One in ten parents has less than five minutes to unwind. The survey also found more than half of parents who consider themselves strict are willing to bend the rules a tad on vacation.

2 Wants to Know is talking to Ginny Maurer, with Cruise Planners Travel, about traveling tricks.

When is the best time to plan your travel for the best pricing and availability?

Average 2 seasons ahead so now would be the time to be booking spring and even early summer travel. However, there are things to consider - ie Alaska minimum of 9 months to 1 year in advance. Also, if you are considering Europe for next year - now is the time to start the planning process.

Also depends on the number of travelers. If you need rooms for 5 or more or more than 2 rooms I recommend booking at least 9 months to a year out.

Great travel locations for this fall and winter

The Caribbean and Mexico are still extremely popular. If you want to stay closer to home consider NY or DC or ski vacations out west. Cruising is also a great option for this fall and winter. The ship's capacity is limited to approximately 50% throughout the year.

What destinations types of travel are popular right now for next year

Italy

Ireland

Costa Rica

Small ship (600 passengers or less) cruises