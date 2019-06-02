GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jon Yeagley's son has a condition that saused him to start losing his hair around seventh grade. The only treatment that works isn't covered by his insurance. So every three months, Yeagley drives 6 and half hours to Canada to buy the medication.



"There's no reason why an American should pay three times what somebody in Canada or Europe has to pay." says Yeagley.

President Trump echoed the sentiment during last night's State of the Union address. Last week the administration proposed a rule to lower prescription drug prices by encouraging manufacturers to pass discounts directly to patients -- instead of to middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers.

The PBMs oppose the plan claiming it will hinder their ability to bargain with drug makers for lower prices. Steve Miller, the Executive vice president, and Chief Clinical Officer for Cigna says "In the absence of PBMs, patients or planned sponsors will be spending literally billions and billions more on an annual basis."



The proposal would have to be passed by Congress to go into effect.