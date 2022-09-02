Tuition & Dorm insurance: Do you need it?

Your homeowner's policy will cover some items, but the deductible may be too high.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s no secret that college costs a lot of money these days. All in all, the average is more than $27,000 a year for a state school and more than $55,000 for a private university … leaving some families to wonder if there’s any way to protect their money in case of emergency.

Consumer Reports says there are two ways to protect some of that investment: tuition insurance and dorm insurance.

"If your child experiences a major health issue and has to drop out midway through the semester, tuition insurance would refund you for the portion of the semester your child did not receive," said Peggy Wang, Consumer Reports.

NerdWallet also took a look at tuition insurance. The going rate is about $200 a semester. But before you go and purchase a policy, look at what the school provides.

"So after checking the college’s refund policy, check the coverage terms to see what precise conditions are covered and what is needed. But generally, you’ll need to send medical records, such as a doctor’s letter, to the insurance company," said Wang.

And then there’s dorm insurance. Coverage is usually affordable, and it’s something you might want to consider with all the expensive things teens have these days.

Dorm insurance covers all the stuff that your kid may be taking with them to college. If something happens, it’s one way that you can get reimbursement for loss or damage.

And although you may have some coverage for your kid through a homeowners policy, CR says dorm insurance or even renters insurance might be a cheaper option–a few hundred dollars a year–because deductibles are often higher with homeowners insurance.