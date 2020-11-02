Protecting your investments doesn't stop at the home or with you car. You want to make sure anything you put money into will stay safe.

Things like your furry friends, that expensive vacation you just booked, or even your dream wedding.

PET INSURANCE

Generally, pet insurance plans really only cover emergency visits or surgeries.

They don't cover annual checkups, vaccinations, or even dental cleaning.

And most pre-existing conditions are not covered under most plans.

If you do get a plan, petinsurancequotes.com says the average cost for plans in the Triad is about 44 dollars.

TRAVEL INSURANCE

Is travel insurance really worth it?

If you're taking a quick weekend flight, most of the time you don't need it.

But if you buy a $1,000 plane ticket to Hawaii, it's worth the insurance.

Just make sure to compare different plans and read the fine print. Sometimes plans will cover everyone going on the trip, other times they only cover family members.

WEDDING INSURANCE

After the news of Noah's wedding venues closing all over the country, now is the time to invest in wedding insurance.

A general package usually covers cancellations, lost deposits, and basic wedding attire.

Most venues require you to have liability insurance before you even book the venue. But just having that will not cover you in the case of Noah's event venue closing.