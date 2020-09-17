Unemployment & new jobs in NC

Wake Forest Law has a Pro Bono project created to help folks with their claims. And NC Works has hundreds of new job listings every day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Unemployment. New jobs. Both are top on the list for NC workers.

TODAY from 5:30 PM - 6 PM, 2WTK has two experts to help with both. Professor Marie-Amelie George of Wake Forest Law and Chris Rivera of Guilford Works will be answering your questions. TEXT your question to 336-379-5775.

If you have a complicated question, one that needs investigation, Wake Forest University School of Law has a new project that may be able to help you with your unemployment claim. Wake Forest University School of Law has created a Pro Bono project together to help folks struggling with getting their unemployment benefits. Students will work under the supervision of faculty members and offer guidance and consultation at no charge for the service.

FIND A NEW JOB

When it comes to new jobs, NC Works may be the help you're looking for. Chris Rivera, Director of Guilford Works says there are hundreds of new jobs posted every day. There is a long list of employers looking for all kinds of skill sets in part-time, temporary as well as full-time permanent work.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS:

When and if you're approved for unemployment benefits, you could be looking at benefits from both the federal government and the state of North Carolina. Under state law, you can get up to a maximum $350 each week.

The benefits don't start when you apply. If you were laid off, furloughed, or had your hours reduced a few weeks ago, but didn't get your unemployment benefits approved until today, you'll get unemployment benefits for the entire time you've been out of work.

If you have a locked account use this email:

NCDESPASSWORDHELP@NCCOMMERCE.COM

Author: Tanya Rivera

Published: 4:11 PM EDT June 17, 2020

Updated: 6:28 PM EDT August 25, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than a million people in NC have applied for unemployment. According to the latest information from NC DES 704,789 claims have been paid out. 2WTK receives a lot of calls and emails from folks who have questions about unemployment and what is specifically happening with their benefits.

Professor Marie-Amelie George of Wake Forest Law answered your questions. These text questions only can go so far. If you have a complicated question, one that needs investigation, Wake Forest University School of Law has a new project that may be able to help you with your unemployment claim.

Wake Forest University School of Law has created a Pro Bono project together to help folks struggling with getting their unemployment benefits. Students will work under the supervision of faculty members and offer guidance and consultation at no charge for the service.

Credit: WFU Law

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS:

When and if you're approved for unemployment benefits, you could be looking at benefits from both the federal government and the state of North Carolina. Under state law, you can get up to a maximum $350 each week. Now add $600 from the federal C.A.R.E.S. act.

The other good thing about it, the benefits don't start when you apply. If you were laid off, furloughed, or had your hours reduced a few weeks ago, but didn't get your unemployment benefits approved until today, you'll get unemployment benefits for the entire time you've been out of work.

Credit: WFMY

If you'll notice, the PEUC and the PUA (which is for self-employed and gig workers) has been extended to December. The PEUC and PUA programs allow for eligibility, or application, through those dates.

PEUC provides up to 13 weeks of additional assistance for people who exhausted their 12 weeks of state unemployment insurance benefits on or after July 6, 2019. It is available for benefit weeks ending Saturdays from April 4 to Dec. 26, 2020.

For people applying for PEUC:

You must file a separate claim for PEUC to receive these benefits. You will not automatically receive PEUC when you exhaust regular state unemployment insurance benefits.

Sign into your online account at des.nc.gov and click on the ‘Apply for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation’ link to apply. If you are not eligible for PEUC, you will not see the application link in your online account.

YOU NEED HELP WITH A LOCKED ACCOUNT OR PIN ISSUE:

NCDESPASSWORDHELP@NCCOMMERCE.COM



