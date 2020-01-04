GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ever since the first executive orders regarding quarantining went out, unemployment has been one of the most commonly talked about topics.

And almost as soon as those unemployment claims started, we started getting calls about issues with the system. People have been kicked out of their accounts, been unable to get someone on the phone, or dealt with other glitches on the website.

There's a good reason for that. The office usually processes about 3,000 claims in a week and they got 18,000 in the first few days. But officials say they've made changes to address the influx.

The state has added 50 positions to the unemployment call center. They've also partnered with another call center to share the load and address calls and claims.

IF YOU NEED HELP:

In the meantime, If you have an account and you're having trouble using it you can reach out to this email:

NCDESPASSWORDHELP@NCCOMMERCE.COM



If you have general unemployment questions you can text UI to 336-882-4141 to get answers from the department.

And you can also text JOBS to 336-882-4141 for employment opportunities if you're just looking for a new job.

And if you have more questions about unemployment check out the rest of our interview with Chris Rivera, the interim director of the Guilford County Workforce Development Board, below

