Some things you need to know about unemployment

Many people still need help from unemployment. And that comes with questions that we may be able to answer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The demands on unemployment departments across the country aren't going away any time soon.

According to statistics from the department of employment security, 998,165 North Carolinians filed for unemployment between March 15th and June 3rd. 10,690 claims were filed on June 3rd alone.

And all those people may get different kinds of unemployment. There are three kinds of unemployment benefits. First, there are the state benefits straight from North Carolina.

If you're eligible for those, you can apply for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. That's an additional $600 a week.

If you're self-employed or a gig worker, you can also get the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. That's also $600 a week.