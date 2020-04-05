GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic has caused an unemployment crisis across the country. In fact, for many, they say they’re making more money on unemployment than they would at their job.

They're not wrong.

If you’re getting state and federal unemployment you’re making up to $950 a week. But it will dry up at some point. “Unemployment is really just a bridge to get you from one job to another, it's not designed to be sustaining,” said Chris Rivera, the interim director of NC works.

For regular jobs, the money will run out after 12 to 13 weeks. For PUA unemployment, that’s for people that are self-employed, independent contractors, and gig workers, it lasts for 39 weeks.

But NCWorks can help get you a job right now. 173 jobs were posted just today! Click here to access them. We’ve also spoken with temp agencies ManpowerGroup and Graham Personnel Services. Both of them are hiring. Click on their names to find out more.

