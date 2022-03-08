If your password is 123456, it’s time to pick a new one

Here are five steps to pick a password that will actually protect your account.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You’ve got a password for email, another one for online banking, one more for your credit card app – passwords hold the key to our personal information. The stronger your password, the better protected you are from outsiders gaining access.

Here are five steps to picking a password:

1. Choose a password with more characters than the minimum required

The longer the password the more difficult it can be to guess.

2. Get creative

Don’t rely on standard words. Swap letters and numbers for symbols and punctuation.

3. Don’t repeat

Every account needs a different password. It might be challenging for your memory, but picking a password unique to each account offers the best protection.

4. Avoid using public information.

Don’t include birthdays, anniversaries or any other information that can easily be found online.

5. Add another level of protection

Use two-step authentication whenever possible for an added layer of protection.

