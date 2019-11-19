GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whether you're in an Uber or you're at the airport, you see those USB chargers. But be aware of the dangers.

Experts warn against using those USB chargers you see all over the place.

They say hackers can use those cords as direct access to your phone and all its information.

They also warn against using USB chargers in Ubers and Lyfts, saying faulty wiring could impact your phone.

The simple solution to that, bring your own cord.

Or even better, invest in a power bank to charge your phone on the go.

