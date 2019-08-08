GREENSBORO, N.C. — President Trump and lawmakers are debating how to import cheaper medications from Canada. But until then, here are some ways to save more on expensive prescription drugs.

Check out what ways Consumer Reports found to save money.

RELATED: EpiPen Alternatives | Here are Some Affordable Options to EpiPen



Several drug manufacturers offer discounts if you don't have insurance or if you make less than a certain amount of money. You'll have to apply to get them. So get a copy of your federal tax return copy ready to speed the process.

Look for needymeds.com. The program helps track different discounts.

And several other sites can offer discount coupons for your medication. Goodrx and blinkhealth both offer discounts when you don't have insurance.

RELATED: Hickory pharmacy stands out on federal database of every pill sold in the US

For example, the cholesterol-lowering drug Crestor can run for as much as $677 dollars at Walmart.

With Good RX the drug could come down to a little over $23. So if you're interested check out those websites.

RELATED: Free Health Screenings & Over The Counter Medicine