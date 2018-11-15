Let’s face it, most of us are going to eat, and most likely overeat, this Thanksgiving. But you can minimize the damage with these simple steps.

Let’s start with the morning of the big day, don't skip breakfast.

People who do, end up overeating later.

So eat a little fruit or yogurt in the morning.

Once dinner is close, start with a glass of water.

Your brain sometimes can’t distinguish thirst from hunger. Drinking some water will give you a better feel for how hungry you actually are.

And after dinner, take a walk before dessert. That’s not just a way to sneak in a little physical activity. That walk will give your brain some time to recognize how much you’ve eaten. So, try these before you dig in on Thanksgiving this year.

© 2018 WFMY