GREENSBORO, N.C. — Keeping your child safe is your biggest priority. Parents of babies, you need the car seat to travel, a stroller for store trips runs or walks, and a crib for sleeping. But they’re not cheap, so maybe you consider buying used

Consumer Reports recommends you buy new every time because safety standards constantly evolve. Recalls are another reason to buy new ones.

You can get used items, if you choose, but consider this.

The life span for most car seats is 6 years. They have an expiration date and you need to check it. It's on the label and in the owner's manual.

You'll also want to ask the seller if the car seat has been involved in a crash. The forces from a car wreck can weaken the seat's structure.

For strollers, you'll want a model made on or after September 10th, 2015. That's when federal safety standards became mandatory.

Check the label for the manufacture date. It's usually on the underside of the frame. For cribs, avoid drop-side versions. Those were banned in 2011 when new safety standards kicked in. New cribs are also better because rough use can break or loosen some of the hardware on used models.

RELATED: Child Passenger Safety Week

RELATED: Walmart launches its first car seat recycling program Monday

RELATED: Most new vehicles soon will remind people to check the back seat