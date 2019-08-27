GREENSBORO, N.C. — The California shooting inside a synagogue, the New Zealand shooting in a mosque, and the shooting at a Walmart in El Paso. All these shooting massacres are connected to a specific website. The shooters all had ties to or posted manifestos to the website 8chan.

That site is down. But now those members may be moving to an app your kid may use.

The 8chan message board was first created in 2013 by Frederick Brennan. It's a free-for-all and full of anonymous posting. Experts and Brennan himself have all called the website a magnet and recruiting tool for white nationalists. Brenan stopped working with the site's owners in December.



Since the site has gone down some users have migrated to an app called discord. It's an app created for gaming groups to communicate. But it also can be very anonymous and has limited oversight.

Discord has made efforts to crack down on white supremacist content. They release the following statement to CBS News.

"Discord was built to bring people together around a passion for gaming, which is what the overwhelming majority of Discord's millions of users are here for. Discord has a Terms of Service and Community Guidelines that all users are required to adhere to. These specifically prohibit harassment, threatening messages, calls to violence or any illegal activity. Discord's guidelines cover more expansive activities than other platforms' rules and include activities such as doxxing and sharing private information. We investigate and take immediate action against any reported violation by a server or user, which can include shutting down offending servers or banning users. The number of these violations make up a tiny percentage of usage on Discord, and the team is committed to improving our policies and process to make it even smaller. Discord's Trust and Safety team exists to proactively protect the safety of our users - on and off platform - and we have a variety of security methods that help users avoid unwanted or unknown contact. As all conversations are opt-in, we urge users to only chat with or accept invitations from individuals they already know. We respect the privacy of our users and we don't read each of the billions of messages sent on Discord one-by-one. Instead, our Trust and Safety methodology - computer intelligence, human intelligence, and community intelligence - surfaces violations of Discord's Terms of Service (ToS) and Community Guidelines so that our team can effectively work to investigate each one properly. We will continue to be aggressive to ensure that Discord exists for the community we set out to support - gamers."

The reality is people with bad intentions can be found anywhere on the internet. WebMD emphasizes keeping the lines of communication open. Talk to them about what they're doing online and with who and if they ever see things that make them uneasy.

