The utility deadline is Oct 30. Greensboro & WSFC customers need to make contact or face disconnection and late fees

If you're behind on your utility bills for the City of Greensboro or Winston-Salem Forsyth County, you need to set up a payment plan by Oct 30.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you haven't called your utility and you have a past due account, you need to get in touch with them to set up a payment plan so your services aren't shut-off in the near future.

Mike Borchers, the Director of Greensboro Water Resources, Tyra Clymer from Greensboro Urban Ministry, and Gale Ketteler with WSFC Utilities are helping you navigate the process. TEXT them questions tonight from 5:30pm-5:45pm at 336-379-5775.

WSFC Utilities

Customers need to call by October 30 to avoid late fees and disconnection. Call CITYLINK 311 or 336-727-8000. Payment arrangements will be made for Oct 2020 - June 2021, with up to nine months of equal monthly installments.

As of Oct 1 there were:

15,000 outstanding accounts

$3.5 million in past-due regular charges

$1.6 million in waived fees from May 13-Sept 30

GREENSBORO Utilities

Customers can call 336-373-2489 and ask to speak to a customer service representative regarding the utility bill. A call and a "Promise to Pay" must be done by October 30 to avoid future late fees and disconnection. Monthly installments will be made from Oct 2020 - Sept 2021, with 12 equal monthly installments.

As of Oct 1, there were:

4,000 outstanding accounts

$1.3 million past-due regular charges

$920,000 waived late fees from March 13 - Sept 30

The process goes like this:

October- if customers are unresponsive and owe more than $250 shut-offs will begin

November- if customers are unresponsive and owe more than $150 shut-offs will begin

December- regular shut-offs resume