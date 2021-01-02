UV light can kill COVID. How to use it on home & work items

Consumer Reports looks at the UV lights for sale at wholesale and drugstores.

Ultraviolet technology isn’t new; it’s been used in hospitals, research labs, and other areas that need to be germ-free. UV light kills up to 99.9 percent of germs, bacteria, and viruses—and that may include the coronavirus.

You may be noticing that same technology for sale in places like Costo and drugstores. Before you stock up on UV lamps, there are some things you should know.

The light needs direct exposure to kill the coronavirus. That means if the beam of light is blocked by dust, dirt, small crevices, or any other impediment, it may not be fully effective.

Also, many of the UV lamps sold for home use are low-dose, so it may take a longer exposure to a surface area to potentially provide effective inactivation of bacteria or viruses. Waving the light quickly over your countertops probably won’t be enough.

Never look directly at UV light because it can burn your eyes and skin.