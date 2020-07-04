GREENSBORO, N.C. — It is our country’s final farewell to our military heroes. An honor guard 21-gun salute along with the playing of “Taps” by military bugle.

That time-honored tradition of thanks will be on hold for a while during the coronavirus pandemic. That means no military honor guard will be present when a veteran is buried at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery.

“We are not able to have the help of the Defense Department with two representatives from the branch of the military they served,” said Gregory Whitney with the National Cemetery Administration.

Starting on March 23 the Veteran’s Administration announced the decision to suspend the “traditional” service. The agency has since sent out two news releases about the decision: “As a matter of public health and safety, committal services and the rendering of military funeral honors, whether by military personnel or volunteer organizations, will be suspended until further notice at VA national cemeteries.”

A few days later a second statement went out: All Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemeteries are open and will continue to provide internments for Veterans and eligible individuals. Effective March 23, 2020, as a matter of public health and safety, committal services and the rendering of military honors will not be conducted until further notice at VA national cemeteries.

Internments will also be limited to 10 family members, “With so much stuff happening and the guidance from the CDC is so fluid, there are things changing all the time and we just want to do the best thing we can to protect our families and our employees,” said Whitney

At this time, it is not clear how long the policy will remain in place. The VA is however committed to scheduling a committal or memorial service later, “All veterans that have taken the time to try and defend our country deserve (military service),” said Steve Morgan.

On March 29, 2020, Steve Morgan lost his father Army Sgt. Robert Morgan Jr, “He was a humble person born and raised on a farm, he got called to duty as a 19-year-old,” said Morgan.

The family did have a service for Sgt. Robert Morgan and plan to have another one with military honors once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

