New proof COVID vaccines still protect you despite breakthrough cases

Breakthrough coronavirus cases are becoming more common, but vaccines still protect you against getting really sick.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants to Know has brand new information showing how the coronavirus vaccine can help keep you out of the hospital.

With all the talk about breakthrough cases from the omicron variant, a lot of people online have said that proves the vaccine doesn't work. Before you judge for yourself, take a look at the CDC website showing new results from several studies about vaccine effectiveness.

As more variants have been discovered over this year, the level of protection you get has dipped lower and lower.



But when you look at how the vaccines protect you against going to the hospital, it's stayed the same all this time: right around 85 percent protection.

Doctor Christopher Ohl with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist explains why vaccines keep you from getting really sick and decrease that chance of you spreading the virus to others.

"While the peak viral load may be just as high, it turns out that for people who are vaccinated, the viral load decreases much quicker than it does in an unvaccinated person. So the time available to transmit is shorter," he said.

After looking at all the studies, the CDC website says, "Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 helps protect people from getting sick or severely ill with COVID-19 and can also help protect the people around them."