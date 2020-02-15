There’s a new Valentine’s gift card scam making its way around which tries to get you to click a link and put in personal information, but it’s a scam.

The message says that your Valentine’s Day gift card is “being mailed and should arrive today.”

And all is required of you is to click the link, but you know better than that.

No matter what a text says – good or bad – do not click the link, whether the scam is being sent to your cell phone or your computer.

2-Wants-to-Know is warning you and preparing you.

Whether the text claims to be coming from a bank or even a credible business, experts say no legitimate company will ever text or email you asking for your personal information.

If you’d like to report a suspicious message, you can send it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Just copy the original text and send it to 7-7-2-6.

