Navigating Valentine's Day Etiquette | 2 Wants to Know

Culture and etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer joined 2 Wants to Know to help you navigate all the awkward situations that can happen during Valentine's Day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Valentine's Day is coming up. People all over are getting ready to celebrate with friends, family and special loved ones.

Like all holidays, awkward situations can arise. Culture and etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer broke down how to work your way through those.

Accepting Gifts

Many of us give each other gifts for the holiday. Schweitzer said there are several things you should do.

Verbally thank the person for their gift.

Make eye contact and smile at the person.

Open the card before the gift.

You can take the gift out of its wrapping, but don't remove it from its packaging.

Consider sending a handwritten thank you card.

Sometimes we get gifts we don't want or aren't expecting. She said a lot of the same rules apply. Be gracious and show your appreciation.

However, if you need to turn the gift away for some reason, do so calmly and clearly.

Dating in 2022

The rise of apps and websites has changed traditional dating norms.

Schweitzer listed six things to keep in mind.