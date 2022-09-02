Navigating Valentine's Day Etiquette | 2 Wants to Know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Valentine's Day is coming up. People all over are getting ready to celebrate with friends, family and special loved ones.
Like all holidays, awkward situations can arise. Culture and etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer broke down how to work your way through those.
Accepting Gifts
Many of us give each other gifts for the holiday. Schweitzer said there are several things you should do.
- Verbally thank the person for their gift.
- Make eye contact and smile at the person.
- Open the card before the gift.
- You can take the gift out of its wrapping, but don't remove it from its packaging.
- Consider sending a handwritten thank you card.
Sometimes we get gifts we don't want or aren't expecting. She said a lot of the same rules apply. Be gracious and show your appreciation.
However, if you need to turn the gift away for some reason, do so calmly and clearly.
Dating in 2022
The rise of apps and websites has changed traditional dating norms.
Schweitzer listed six things to keep in mind.
- Consider a simpler first date like getting coffee or going for a walk in the park.
- Don't give your number out until after the first date. If you met the person on a dating app, make plans in the app before moving forward. Try to set up a video call to make sure the person is who they say they are.
- Set healthy boundaries.
- Be clear about what you prefer.
- Ask for clarification if you're confused.
- Treat every date like it's special and important.