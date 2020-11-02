If you’re looking for love online this Valentine’s Day – listen up.

Experts are sending out a warning of scams on dating apps.

According to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs, people were scammed out of $150,000 in December alone and that’s just what was reported to the department.

RELATED: Valentine's Day food deals for couples, singles and all the rest

Experts say when you’re talking to someone online, don’t fall for excuses like they need money for a plane ticket or a phone so they can ‘talk to you more’.

Valentine’s week is one of the biggest weeks for online dating and online sites and dating apps are often commonplace, but they’re also a place where you can run into scammers.

