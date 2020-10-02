GREENSBORO, N.C. — They say you can't put a price tag on love but Americans are expected to spend more than $27 billion this Valentine's Day, that's up 32% from last year.

Chocolate is one of the most common gifts. So, 2WTK did a blind taste test of expensive and inexpensive chocolates to see if the price equaled to taste: Ghiradelli, Godiva, Palmers, Hershey's.

The average person will shell out just under $200 on flowers, candy, gifts, dinner, and cards. Couples who plan to share feelings while feasting can expect to drop around $100 for a lovely dinner out on the town.



Call it the spending battle of the sexes. Men will spend roughly $291 for Valentine’s Day, about three times more than women. And it seems the gifts are a good idea, 53% of women say they'd break up with their significant other if they didn't get anything for Valentine’s Day.



And for those with fur babies, pet owners spend around $12.

So…. which chocolate was the favorite? The more expensive chocolate won! Both Godiva and Ghiradelli were the favorites.