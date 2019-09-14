GREENSBORO, N.C. — State Attorney General Josh Stein may have an ally in his fight against youth e-cigarette use. We spoke with Derek Peterson the CEO of Soter Technologies. The company sells the Fly Sense, a vape detector. The device can detect the chemicals created by e-cigarettes.

But that's not all it can detect. Peterson says it can detect bullying by looking for sound anomalies.

"If you get a spike in sound it can typify that there is some rough play going on in these bathroom locations," says Peterson.

Attorney General Stein has taken several steps to fight youth vaping in the state. He's sued JUUL for targeting underage users and pushed for an age identification system. Most recently, the attorney general says his department of justice is analyzing vape detector use in other states to see about possibly using it in North Carolina schools. Peterson says his company is more than willing to help.

"We can actually help eradicate the vaping in the state of North Carolina I know we can do that. We have a good process to help schools become vape free," he said.

The CDC says there are at least 38- cases of lung illness across 36 states and one U.S. territory. Six deaths have been reported. All of these people have a history of e-cigarette or vaping use.

Companies like JUUL insist that a lot of the damage can be blamed inappropriate use. The CDC says most of the aforementioned users reported using the products with THC.

It's not yet clear what's causing the incidents. But people like Peterson say they still want students to stop vaping as soon as possible.



"Everyday when I see these young adults these teenagers suffering from lung diseases, these lung issues... the hope is to eradicate it all... You don’t have to vape to be cool."

