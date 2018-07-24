QUESTION:

Are 'nearly 2,600' immigrant children still separated from their parents?

ANSWER:

Yes, rounding up. The exact number, according to HHS is 2,551 children between the ages of 5 and 17.

SOURCES:

Department of Health and Human Service Spokesperson

Statements from HHS July 13 Court Filing- Chief of Staff Chris Meekins

"The Tri-Department Plan for Stage II of Family Reunification"

HHS press release

PROCESS:

The Department of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services have been working in tandem to locate children's parents and start reunifying them.

People on social media are confused about just how many children remain separated. Some say 3,000 children are detained, other's merely say, thousands.

A California senator threw out this number Juy 17 during a Facebook Live.

California's former attorney general also tweeted the figure July 19.

There are still 2,600 immigrant children who have yet to be reunited with their families or caretakers. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 19, 2018

But is that 2,600 number accurate?

Our researchers found testimony to a July 13 court filing from an Department of Health and Human Services official. The testimony, written by HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Chief of Staff Chris Meekins, said that 2,551 children above the age of five remained in HHS care and custody.

Since the testimony was a week old, our researchers double-checked with an agency spokesperson, who confirmed the 2,551 figure was still relevant.

So we can Verify, Harris' claim is true.

The government faces a July 26th deadline to reunify all the children in HHS custody with parents.

Some people question whether the Homeland Security can actually meet that looming deadline.

