GREENSBORO, N.C. - A social media post making the rounds that has some parents so angry. It suggests that when a school emergency, like a shooting happens, that "if there is a diverse special needs population, consider evacuating that population last."

"When I first read it I'm like that's a meme. Surely that's not real," said Breggett Rideau, mom of a special needs student. "And I was sick to my stomach. Like I can't believe that. I can't believe it at all."

But we've verified - these ARE NOT the official recommendations of Triad school districts by going to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and the original source for that Facebook post.

After a school shooting in Colorado in 2006, the parents of a student who died formed the "I Love You Guys" Foundation - named after the last words their daughter texted them.

Their foundation recommends how teachers and parents should consider responding to disasters.

And one of the many EARLY recommendations included the advice on special needs students because of the additional resources they will need once outside a school.

But in the most recent 2018 version of that document, the paragraph about special needs students has been removed. It's just not there anymore.

And in North Carolina, the Department of Public Instruction actually put out guidelines on the importance of quickly “assisting people with special needs” in an active shooter situation. So that Facebook post you might have seen is false.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA