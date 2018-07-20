Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A social media post has people debating whether mulch can catch on fire on its own or not.

Mulch is a common thing we all see. We mainly use it for gardening and it can really add to the landscape of our homes.

A post seen on Facebook has really started to concern folks on what mulch is capable of. In the post, it says that spontaneous combustion from black mulch caused this home fire damage.

We sent out to verify if mulch can catch on fire on its own.

Randy Wells, the Assistant Chief of Operations for the Columbia Fire Department, says it's possible for mulch to catch on fire but it depends on a couple of things.

"Black mulch can catch on fire just like any other combustible material. It really depends upon the amount of mulch you have, the height it is, and then the dryness of the material," explained Wells.

A lot of you may wonder how can mulch light up on its own.

"As you pile the material on, it just gets this internal combustion that starts inside the mulch and as the temperature rises, it gets to the point where it ignites and it begins to start a fire," said Wells.

In other words, conditions have to be exactly right for combustion to happen. Chief Wells says there's a couple of things you can keep in mind to help prevent this from happening.

"If you'll just keep your eye on your mulch beds, and make sure that they are properly watered and you can also make sure that their 18 inches away from any combustible structure. Just make sure you're doing it with some reason," said Wells.

Wells says it’s important to keep your mulch beds moist, especially during hot times throughout the year.

Although it's unlikely and uncommon for mulch fires to take place, we can verify that it is possible for mulch to catch fire on its own.

