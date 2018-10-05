CHESAPEAKE, Va., (WVEC) -- Doctors get kickbacks for sending patients to go to certain facilities? What led to this loaded question from a viewer is a very common situation.

Robert Underhill needed a CT scan on his abdomen, so his doctor wrote an order for the image to be performed at a certain hospital.

Underhill decided to call in advance and see how much he'd have to pay out of pocket.

They told him "it would cost $4,000 out of my out of pocket cause I have an HSA," which is a Health Savings Account.

He was appalled. He decided to shop around and found an ambulatory center in Chesapeake.

"I found a much cheaper place and found MRI and CT Diagnostics ... would do it for $125. They were perfect quality ... just like any other facility."

The event left him questioning, "What's going on here? Why is this guy sending me to such an expensive place?"

Underhill wanted to know was his doctor getting a kickback for referring him to a certain place? Was his doctor getting a cut of that $4,000?

13News Now legal analyst, Edwin Booth, says not if he cares about his license.

"No medical doctor that values their license is going to take cash to send you to certain location. I'm not saying it doesn't happen. Crimes do occur but I don't believe doctors are getting kickbacks on a regular basis, no," Booth says.

Medical ethics laws do not allow it.

Here's an example of where this has happened with Texas-based Tenet Health Insurance.

"Tenet has agreed to pay $368,000,000 to the United States, the State of Georgia, and the State of South Carolina to resolve its civil liability for certain civil claims, including under the federal False Claims Act and State of Georgia Medicaid False Claims Act pursuant to a civil Settlement Agreement, which is incorporated by reference into this Agreement"

As far as why an ambulatory center is much cheaper than a hospital for imaging, the head of the imaging center says it is because the center doesn't have the overhead costs that hospitals have.

He says, "We're able to charge about a third of what a hospital charges."

We can VERIFY that doctors do not or legally should not get kickbacks from sending you to certain providers.

© 2018 WVEC