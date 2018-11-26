QUESTION:

Can vinegar water mixture de-ice from car's windshield?

ANSWER:

While experts say the mixture can work as a preventative measure to avoid ice build up, it won't exactly make ice already on glass melt away.

SOURCES:

AAA Mid-Atlantic

Only 1 Auto Glass

PROCESS:

Before you share or try online warnings, make sure it's verified. Such as the this viral claim that's been circulating for years, that says a quick hack to remove ice from a car's windshield by using a 3 to 1 ratio of vinegar and warm water mixture.

So does it really work? WUSA9 Verify researchers got answers.

AAA and auto glass experts said the vinegar water method could work as a preventative measure to avoid getting ice build up on your windshield and windows due to the acidity in vinegar. However, once that ice is on there, spraying this mixture won't remove it.

AAA experts explained leaving the mixture on the glass is ineffective because it's freezing point is just barely lower than that of water, so not a substantial effect to make ice melt.

Verify researchers found a video posted on Youtube testing out the vinegar/water mixture on an icy windshield.

And auto glass professionals warn extended exposure to liquid vinegar can cause further damage to windshields that are chipped or cracked due to acidity.

