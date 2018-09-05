The weather is warming up which means that people are spending more time outdoors. But they're not alone. Ticks and mosquitos are out in full force around the country. And they're bringing more and more diseases. According to the CDC, diseases transmitted from ticks, fleas, and mosquitoes have spiked since 2016.

You'll need bug spray to keep them at bay. But you may have heard some warnings against using any that contain DEET. Is there any truth to those claims?

What is DEET, anyway? It's a yellow liquid that repels biting insects. No one is entirely sure why it repels them but some theories claim the compound makes human skin invisible to biting insects.

The Center for Disease Control, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Environmental Protection Agency have all confirmed that there is no reliable evidence that DEET causes cancer. Experts also agree that there is no reliable evidence that DEET poses special risks to children and pregnant women.

So can people get poisoned by DEET? Yes, but it's very rare. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that there is one DEET-caused seizure for every 100-million uses of the product. And there's more at play than simply numbers. They say in virtually every case someone had misused the spray in some way.

So how do you properly use it? The first step is recognizing that less is more. You don't need a product that's 100% DEET. Consumer Reports says their testing shows that a product with 30% DEET is enough to last for several hours with one application.

Don't spray the product directly onto kids and never spray it directly onto their hands. They have a tendency to put those fingers in their mouth or eyes. Instead spray some onto your hands and put it on your kids.

You can spray the product on your skin and clothes. But never spray the product under clothing. That can cause ventilation hazards.

So we can verify that DEET is safe to use. You just have to use it correctly.

