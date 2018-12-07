GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - What if we told you you’ve been using antiperspirant wrong this whole time.

When most of us roll out of bed, we might take a shower and then get ready for the day.

And part of our routine is putting on antiperspirant.

Getting the most out of it is key in this heat and humidity, but are you doing it right? We spoke to an expert to find out.

“Antiperspirants and deodorants are often confused, people think of them as being the same, and that they are equal, but they’re really not," said Lisa J. Pieretti, the executive director at the Hyperhidrosis Society.

Deodorants and antiperspirants have different functions.

“Antiperspirants stop sweat and deodorants actually help neutralize any odor, and neutralize bacteria that may cause odor,” Pieretti said.

If you apply antiperspirant in the morning, you might want to consider adjusting your routine.

“The best way to amp up the effectiveness of your hygiene routine is to use antiperspirants before you go to bed,” Pieretti said.

Pieretti suggests using an unscented antiperspirant since fragrances can disrupt sleep.

“Then in the morning you can swipe a deodorant, which helps minimize any kind of concerns that you may have for odor during the day,” said Pieretti.

We can Verify, the best time apply antiperspirant is before bed.

“You sweat less during the night, and the active ingredients in the antiperspirants have a chance to create a nice superficial plug in the sweat ducts instead of being washed away by sweat,” Pieretti said.

You're probably thinking, what about your morning shower - won't it all wash away?

Pieretti said the antiperspirant won't wash out, and you can even shave.

After you apply it you're covered for at least 24 hours.

If these tips still don't seem to work for you, or for more information, you can visit the International Hyperhidrosis Society website.

