GREENSBORO, N.C. — Election 2020 might seem far off yet, but soon we'll start seeing ads for the nearly two dozen familiar candidates running for president.

As of April 29, 21 big-name candidates are in the democratic field, including early front runners -- former Vice-President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders. Even President Donald Trump has one declared challenger, former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.

VERIFY QUESTION

Good Morning Show viewer Ken Rogers reached out, asking:

Is there a limit of how many candidates a party can have?

VERIFY SOURCE

Jason Husser, phD - Elon Poll director

VERIFY PROCESS

Husser explained there is no legal cap on the number of candidates who can run for president. However, a large number would be difficult for elections officials in charge of ballots and the pollsters trying to track them.

He suspects some of the current significant candidates will drop out before the primary.

That said, the two dozen-or-so candidates in the news are those in high-profile political office. More than 600 candidates have filed FEC paperwork for 2020 presidential campaigns. Each state has its own set of rules to get on the ballot. To pass those rules in all 50 states is difficult.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

There is no cap on the number of candidate who run for president.

