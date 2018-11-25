GREENSBORO, N.C. - As everyone is hunting for the best deals this weekend, rumors are flying online that one major retailer is going to shut down a huge chunk of stores. News 2 viewer Gloria wrote: "Hey Ben I just saw on Facebook where Sam's Clubs are closing in 24 states. Is this true?" So 2 Wants To Know did some digging to verify the claims going to Sam's directly and the source of the original Facebook post.

It turns out these posts on Facebook trace back to an article from January. But they just started getting shared again for some reason. Sams club decided to close 63 stores back then including two locations in North Carolina, Lumberton and Morrisville.

We also reached out to Sam's media relations people. They said simply: "there is no truth to the rumor."

