Verizon customers experienced widespread outages across North Carolina today. As of 2:30 pm only 80% of customers had their service restored. Officials with Verizon say it all has to do with their fiber lines in the state.

They use Charter Communications fiber lines to carry information between cell sites and the core network. Officials with Verizon say this morning Charter made a change to its network which impacted a number of their cell sites.

Customers may be able to get a few bucks off their next cell phone bill because of the outage.

Over a year ago, customers in Cleveland Ohio went through a similar outage and were credited for the lack of service during the outage.

So here's what you need to do.

First, figure out what time the outage started for you and when it ended and make a note of it.

Next, when you have full service again, give Verizon a call, and give them a detailed story about how the outage impacted you. Like you couldn't text your kids to pick them up or you missed a work meeting by phone.

And just remember to be nice, it's not the customer service representative's fault there was an outage.

Now don't expect a ton of money, you're looking at maybe just a few bucks off your monthly bill.

