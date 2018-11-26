Deadly wildfires out west, powerful hurricanes on the east coast, and even a tornado in Greensboro. There are plenty of reasons to donate to charity this giving Tuesday. Just make sure the charity where you're giving your money, is using that money wisely.

Identifying a good charity can be relatively easy. Sites like Charity Navigator or the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance have report cards for charities and show reviews from past givers, as well as complaints.

The FTC also have some giving guidelines to consider. You can read them by clicking this link.

