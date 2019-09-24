GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman lost more than $750,000 and three men lost their freedom thanks to a romance scam.

The three men were indicted back in August accused of pretending to be a U.S. Army sergeant in order to dupe the woman.

According to court documents, the men, while pretending to be the sergeant, met the woman on a dating site. After she believed she was in a relationship with the man, they asked for money for an investment in gold and silver that didn't exist.

The woman mailed personal checks, cashier checks, and cash in amounts that were as large as $95,000.

And this isn't uncommon. Over the span of 5 years, the FBI saw three times the number of reports of this type of scam.

Here are some questions you need to ask if you want to make sure your potential date isn't a scammer:

- Do they profess their love quickly?

- Do they ask for money and try to lure you off the dating site?

- Do they claim to need money for emergencies, hospital bills, or travel?

- Do they plan to visit but constantly can't because of an emergency?

If the answer is "yes" to any of these questions, there is a good chance you're dealing with a scammer.

RELATED: Many US women say 1st sexual experience was forced as teens

RELATED: Friends with benefits: Can Facebook tackle your love life?

RELATED: 15 Apps Parents Should Look For On Their Kids' Phones