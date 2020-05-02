GREENSBORO, N.C. — You hear a knock at the door, you don't immediately open it.

You look through the peephole to see who it is.

It's a safety thing and it is muscle memory to look first. Which is what 2WTK wants you to do anytime you get an email or a text with a link.

You have a “virtual peephole”. Let us show you how to use it!

Let’s say you get an email like this one that looks like it's from your bank.

There's a link. Instead of clicking on it, if you hover your mouse over the link, it lets you see who is really behind the email and the link.

And in this case... it's not the bank.





Here's another virtual peephole. The email looks like it comes from Capital One, but that isn't what matches the web address.



So, what do you do when you get a text? This website link looks real in the text. The only giveaway to me is that they used a zero instead of an “O” in the word-- locked.

WFMY

Let's say you click on the link (which we did for you) it takes you here.

At first glance, it looks right. It still says USAA Mobile. It even has all the links and wording and things down here that look official. But don't be fooled.

WFMY

Look at the address on the top of the site. It doesn't match the company. The scammers want your info-- so if you get this far and realize it's not real-- there's no financial danger as long as you don’t fill in the lines!