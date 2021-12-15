Virtual Santa visits

Whether your kid is scared to sit on Santa's lap or you just feel more comfortable this COVID season, virtual visits can keep the holiday tradition alive.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s a Christmas classic, visiting Santa and telling the jolly old elf what you want under the tree. Just as classic, the kid who screams the entire time they’re on Santa’s lap. Now add in COVID and the holiday tradition could be in danger of not happening. Wait, Santa to the rescue!

First and foremost, Santa schools taught their elves the do’s and don’ts during COVID.

"Of course the world has changed since last year and we would be foolish to ignore those changes," Santa Tim says. But how will Santa stay safe? "All our reindeers are jabbed. The ones that need the booster have also had the booster. They're all very happy to do it," says student Santa Kevin.

Plus, on Christmas, Santa visits when everyone is asleep, so he can spread the magic of Christmas while keeping his distance.

Then there are the basics. How to do an authentic Santa chuckle?

"Imagine you've got a little belt here, stick your thumbs in there, push your belly out and go ho, ho, ho,” said student Santa Tim.