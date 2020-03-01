GREENSBORO, N.C. — You know the saying: you can't eat just one chip. But here's the real question, can you only eat 7? You see, the serving size is 7 chips, count ‘em.

But that got us asking, “what is in a serving size?” The FDA defines a serving size as the amount of food customarily consumed or typically eaten in one sitting.

As of January this year, new requirements for nutrition facts labels are being put in place, you'll see them phased in through 2021. Consumer Reports took a closer look at what changes and why between the old and the new.



Here are the four main changes:

The words serving size and the amount will be in bold.

The calorie count is also in bold

There's an added information line on added sugars--that's important because you want to limit that to 50 grams per day.

There are new vitamin and mineral amounts. Vitamins A and C on the old labels are being replaced with Vitamin D and Potassium because research shows Americans don't get enough of these.

