VOTE: Where to register, where to vote, how to track your absentee ballot

Why do absentee ballots have to have a witness sign? Where can you register and vote the day of & more.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Election Day is November 3rd. You can vote in-person on election day, you can vote during early voting starting October 15 or you vote by absentee.

VOTING DATES:

September 4: NC begins mailing out absentee ballots to those who request them

October 9: Last day to register to vote

October 15-31: Early voting

October 27: Last day to request an absentee ballot

November 3: Election Day

EARLY VOTING INFORMATION

You should check with your county elections office for times. You can look up your county's early voting sites by clicking on the NC Board of Elections interactive search and putting in your county's name.

Yes, you can register to vote on the same day as you early vote!

According to the NC BOE here is what you will need for same-day registration:

Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live. A voter attests to their eligibility by completing and signing a North Carolina Voter Registration Application. The voter must prove their residence by showing any of the following documents with their current name and address:

North Carolina driver’s license

Other photo identification issued by a government agency. Any government-issued photo ID is acceptable, provided that the card includes the voter's current name and address.

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing the voter’s name and address.

A current college/university photo identification card paired with proof of campus habitation.

ABSENTEE BALLOT VOTING

If you want to vote by absentee this year, there are a few ways to go about getting an absentee ballot. First off you need to request a ballot. Most request options require you need to have a printer, deal with paper, and possibly postage too. But the process is streamlined by the new NC State Board of Elections portal.

The portal is right at the top of the home page. You simply click a link.

So, how is it any different than if you clicked the link to download the absentee ballot request form? Charlie Collicutt, Guilford County Board of Elections Director explains.

“It's easier because you don't have to have anything in your hand. You don't have to print it out, you don't have to stamp or mail something, you do it all from your computer or smartphone”.

The portal will ask you for identifying information to make sure the information is given actually matches up with a voter they have in the database. The information is what is required to request a ballot whether it's online or by mail.

You'll be asked for:

Name

Birthdate

Address

Driver license number

Last four digits of Social Security number

Once your request is finished, the ballot will be mailed to you.

TRACKING YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT AND REQUEST

The North Carolina State Board of Elections just launched BallotTrax, an online tool where voters can enter their information, check the status of their absentee by mail ballot application, see where the ballot is in the mailing process, and confirm if it's been received by local board of elections officials.

MAILING YOUR BALLOT BACK OR BRING IT IN

Legally, any ballot postmarked on election day and delivered three days after election day is counted. But the USPS has put out several warnings to voters that due to high mail volume, voters should mail their ballots one week before election day.

If you want to bypass mailing your ballot back, you can always bring your absentee ballot in. Here are the details of how to do that and when:

Early Voting Sites

County Elections Office