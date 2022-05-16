Vote on Tuesday! No ID needed & how to find your polling place

Primary voting in NC means your ballot will only have your registered party's candidates.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Primary Election Day in NC is Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Polling places are open from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm. Unlike early voting, registered voters must go to the assigned polling place.

No ID is needed. You don't need your license or voter ID card to vote. When you get there, the poll worker will ask you to state your name, address, and birthdate, and don’t be surprised if they also ask about your party affiliation.

GUILFORD COUNTY VOTERS:YOU'RE VOTING ON A GUILFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS BOND



You ONLY vote for your party. Democrats get a ballot with Democrat candidates in NC Primary elections and Republicans get a ballot with only Republicans on it.



“Democrats vote on the Democratic slate, republicans on Republican slate but an unaffiliated voter is different, they'll be asked which one they want to participate in. The unaffiliated voter comes in to pick only the Democrats or only Republicans, not a mix of the two,” said Charlie Collicutt of the Guilford County Board of Elections.

Find your polling place and your sample ballot. Use the voter search tool on the state website.

You put in your name, birth date, and the county you vote in.

It will come up with your name and address at the top, then you can expand the tabs to see your voting locations and your sample ballot.

Unsure if you're registered? You can use the voter search to find out.