GREENSBORO, N.C. — Here's a question we get a lot: Do I need a photo ID to vote?

As of now, you will need a photo ID starting in 2020 to vote in NC.

It doesn't have to be a driver license.

Some you will head to the polls Tuesday, October 8th for a primary election—no ID needed.

Primary voters will cast ballots for High Point Mayor, City Council At Large and City Council Ward One seats. Burlington voters have a mayoral race.

And then in November, we have a slew of municipalities with primary elections.

The last day to register for the November election: Friday, October 11th.

Remember, registering to vote is ALWAYS free. There are third party sites that will help you-- for a fee. But don't do that!

Register to vote HERE.