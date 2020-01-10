'Should this be in my absentee ballot packet'?

Voter thinks she found a second envelope in her absentee ballot.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sometimes, weird things happen. When it’s something that could affect your vote, instead of wondering if something is wrong, ask 2WTK. Vernice writes:

I received my official ballot. The absentee voting instructions say there are three items enclosed: your official ballot, these instructions, and your return envelope. But I had a fourth item, a white envelope with my return address on it.

Should my ballot be placed in it then in the ‘official ballot return envelope’?

I believe I heard in another state a ballot was rejected on the grounds of not being in the smaller envelope.



2WTK asked the Guilford County Board of Elections about it.

Director Charlie Collicutt said "I think this voter has our official ballot, but I think they also have a request form sent by one of the ‘other’ organizations.

I believe they've mixed up the contents from the two different mailings".

We're all getting a lot of election mail these days, it’s not hard to see how it could happen.

To clarify, there are three items in the ballot mailed to you:

Ballot

Instructions Official Envelope

The official envelope should have a place for you to sign and a place for a witness to sign. This is all you need.