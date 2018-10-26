GREENSBORO, NC -- There's a reason why there are partitions around voting booths, it's for your voting privacy---but how private is your vote, really?

A 2WTK viewer sent in this:

“When I entered the polling place i provided my name to the poll worker who then verified my information and printed out a paper with that information on it.

I then proceeded to another poll worker and presented that paper to her. I signed the paper before her. She then scanned the bar code on that paper. Next she picked up a ballot sheet and scanned the bar code on that sheet before handing it to me. I then proceeded to the voting booth.

How is this a secret ballot?” -- Christine

First, know this: poll workers have to have your name and address information to verify it is you that is voting. And they need to know they're giving you the right ballot. Your address determines what ballot you receive.

“It's an anonymous ballot,” explains Guilford County Elections Supervisor Charlie Collicutt, “but we have to know which ballot to get you and that's why that occurs.”

Collicutt adds that once that ballot is cast, it's cast. “That precinct official doesn't know what ballot is whose.”

Now, here's the thing, your votes are somewhat pubic record and the information is all online. Your party affiliation, your voting history, including how many times you voted, if you voted a straight ticket it shows up. But if not, no one knows which candidates you actually voted for.

