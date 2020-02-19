The countdown to the North Carolina primaries is just 13 days away.

And there are a few changes to our state voting laws you need to know before you cast your vote.

First you aren't required to show a photo ID in order to vote.

A federal judge blocked North Carolina's voter I-D requirement from taking effect for the primary election.

Meaning the injunction will remain in place until further order of the court.

Another big change is that we're going back to paper ballots.

All electronic voting machines were phased out by September of last year.

Charlie Collicutt with the Guilford County board of elections a few years ago,

and he said to expect some form of bubble sheets or even a printout ballot.

No matter what kind of system we're on there will be a computer that counts the ballots.

However, this isn't going to be some kind of old-fashioned system of hand counting.

There is an electronic tabulation of some sort no matter what we do.

This primary election is on March 3, and early voting is open now through Feb. 29.

