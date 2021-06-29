Walmart (and soon Sam's Club) will sell insulin for patients with diabetes at 75% off

The product will be available in vials and flexpens.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s one thing to spend money on something you WANT every month. But it’s quite another when you HAVE to spend money on something in order to stay alive. That’s the position patients with diabetes are in. For far too long, the insulin they take to survive has been priced very high. The American Diabetes Association estimates 8.4 million people in the US rely on daily insulin injections.

Enter in Walmart. The big-box chain now has its own private-label brand.

The retail giant says its products will save diabetes patients up to 75% of what they're paying now, which can cost hundreds of dollars a month.



A vial of Walmart's insulin will cost about $73. A box of injectable pens -- about $86.



“Hopefully this will put continued pressure on the pharmaceutical companies to keep those discount coupons and programs low and affordable,” said Lisa Gill, Investigative reporter for health and medicine Consumer Reports.

The Walmart brand is called ReliOn and it is manufactured by Novolog.

Customers will need a prescription in order to purchase the products.

And for folks who are thinking to themselves, is this generic brand going to be as effective?



“It’s being made by a company that is one of the top three suppliers in the country. And it will be quality, the generic regulations on drugs is very good, Walmart already does $4 prescriptions for a month on other drugs, so these are quality drugs,” said Dr. David Agus, CBS News medical contributor.