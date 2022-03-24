Want cheaper gas ALL the time? Get a membership (and right now it's free!)

Sam's Club in Greensboro is about 18-cents cheaper than area gas stations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A quick scan of the Gas Buddy map and you're seeing most prices at the pump in the $3.99 range around Greensboro.

Then, you zero in on this: Sam's Club has gas for $3.81 and Costco has gas for $3.86. You’re looking at saving 10-cents to almost 20-cents a gallon.

Now, I know what you're thinking, that you have to be a member to cash in on those savings. That can deter folks, but what if I told you one of these memberships is basically free? And the other one, you can find for $20 off the regular membership fee? It could change things for you.



The Sam's Club website shows you can buy a membership for $45 bucks, plus the sales tax. Until January of 2023, when you sign up you get a $45-dollar Sam’s Club e-gift card.

Basically, it makes your membership free. You can cancel the membership at any time, but be aware, it will auto-renew.



When it comes to Costco, the cheapest membership is $60.

There is no deal on their website, but 2WTK looked around.



On Groupon, a popular website for local deals, there are several Costco membership deals where you get a $20 gift card with your membership, essentially bringing the membership basically down to $40 for the year.

SAVING GAS BY HOW YOU DRIVE & MAINTAIN YOUR VEHICLE

“Most vehicles will hit their peak fuel efficiency at about 50 miles per hour. Then it starts to go down the faster the vehicle goes. So, if you reduce your freeway speeds by five to 10 miles per hour, you can actually increase your fuel economy by up to 14%,” said Doug Shupe of Triple-A.

The harder you accelerate, and the more often you do that to get around all those 50 mph interstate drivers, the more fuel you use. Not to mention, you're costing yourself money another way.

“Smooth acceleration, cornering, and braking help extend the life of the engine, transmission, brakes, and tires too,” said Jennifer Stockburger, Consumer Reports Auto Expert.