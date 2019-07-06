GREENSBORO, N.C. — You have to have this prescription to be healthy. When you go to pay for it, you get sticker shock! And get this, your pharmacist knows how you can get it cheaper, but by law can't tell you.



Sounds crazy, but it's how the system used to work. State Treasurer Dale Folwell is talking about how this measure is helping you save money.

“The Patient Right To Know Drug Prices Act was enacted last year, prohibiting insurers and PBM’s from restricting a pharmacy's ability to provide drug price information to a plan enrollee when there is a difference between the cost of the drug under the plan and the cost of the drug when purchased without insurance.”

For 12 of the most 20 common prescription drugs, patients overpay by 33%. Another part of this, even though folks may have insurance-- the cheapest price might be if they don't use it.

“Additionally, it is often cheaper to pay cash for medical services than pay deductibles and co-pays with insurance. Why? Because medical providers will have a cash price that is cheaper than the insurance price and less money that your deductible or co-pay.”



Both Costco and Sam's Club have some of the cheapest prescription drug prices around. And get this, you don't have to be a member to use their pharmacy. There's no fee either. So be sure to call Coscto or Sam's and see if your prescription is cheaper there.