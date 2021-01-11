'It was frustrating,' Warranty company pays up after investigation

Kathy Haggler's Mercedes needed a control arm and some other repairs. The fix was simple but pricey. Which caused the warranty company to initially deny the claim.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — It ranks right up there with a root canal or passing a kidney stone. It’s not as painful but in many ways, it feels just as bad. When you’re told your car needs major repairs you probably get a sinking feeling in your gut.

Kathy Hagler took her Mercedes to a High Point service shop recently and was told repairs were needed and it would not be cheap. Fortunately for Hagler, she has a maintenance warranty.

"It wasn’t the best news but at least I was covered under my warranty,” Hagler said.

The repair shop contacted the warranty company, and an adjuster was sent out to inspect the car and learn more about the repairs. Everyone agreed the car needed the work done and the claim was submitted. A short time later Hagler learned there was a problem, the warranty company did not sign off on the repairs.

“I was like we're not doing this again; this is not the first time this has happened with me and this particular company,” Hagler said.

The warranty company was fine with the repairs but thought the work could be done in fewer hours and not cost as much. The repair shop disagreed so the car sat still for a few days while Hagler haggled with the warranty company.

“It was very frustrating, I was at the end of my rope,” Hagler said.

After not getting anywhere and in need of her car to be fixed Hagler reached out to News 2. We immediately contacted the repair shop and the warranty company. The owner of the repair shop explained he was willing to cut the cost to help but that he could not do the work in the time the warranty company was suggesting.

WFMY News 2 then had a second conversation with the warranty company after speaking with a couple of other repair shops. We explained the hours the shops told us the repair work would take and the company agreed to revisit the claim.

A day later the CEO called us back and said he would sign off on the repairs although he still felt the billable hours were too high for the work being done.

“Thank you so much for your help, I can’t thank (News 2) enough,” Hagler said.