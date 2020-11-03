Watching the ACC tournament is a given, but if you don’t have the ACC network on ESPN you’re out of luck unless you want to add it to your cable bill.

Companies like Hulu and YouTube allow you to watch the network for free.

Both Hulu LiveTV and YouTubeTV offer free trials for their services.

YouTubeTV gives you a free 2 weeks if you sign up before March 15

And Hulu gives you a free week of streaming.

The key is to make sure you know what day you signed up for the free trial and write down or create a calendar even in your phone to remind yourself to cancel the service.

Or else you'll be charged a monthly service fee.

OTHER STORIES

Protect your investments from the stock market’s reaction to the coronavirus

Savvy scammer meets an even more savvy consumer

Duke University cancels on-campus classes, extends spring break due to coronavirus

Triad businesses work to limit spread of coronavirus

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775