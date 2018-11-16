With the holidays right around the corner, you may be looking for the perfect gift for your kids. But before you buy, you should know what hot toys could have security risks.

Mozilla put together a list of 70 products to see if they posed serious security risks. They judged the products on whether or not their product uses encryption or requires a password. Tests showed only 33 of the items met Mozilla's minimum security standards.

The Cogni-Toys Dino is kind of an Alexa for kids and it grows with its owner over time. While the toy uses encryption, it doesn't require you to change it's default password, making it easy for someone else to gain access.

The Amazon Kindle, can't spy on you because it doesn't have a camera, microphone or tracking device. But because it doesn't require you to change the default setting of no password, someone could easily swipe the reading device and buy the complete set of Harry Potter, sending you the bill.

The Petzi Pet Cam allows you to see, speak to, and give treats to your pet via a special device. But if your password is too weak someone can hack in and get a front row seat to whatever's happening in your home.

You need to be careful with any baby monitor but according to Mozilla, the Fredi baby monitor has a history of being easily hacked. It uses a default password of 1-2-3 and doesn't have a privacy policy.

